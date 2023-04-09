Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $559.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth $1,433,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 218,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

