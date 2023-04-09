HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HONE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

