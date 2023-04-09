HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $593.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 72,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.