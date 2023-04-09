Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Hauppauge Digital shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 175 shares traded.

Hauppauge Digital Trading Up 306.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of variety of consumer electronic hardware and software products, which includes television and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. Its products are categorized into TV receivers and Tuners, High Definition Video Recorder, and Peripheral Software Applications and Video Streaming Support Devices.

