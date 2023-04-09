HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Splash Beverage Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

SBEV stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Splash Beverage Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,426,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

