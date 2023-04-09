HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Splash Beverage Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Splash Beverage Group Price Performance
SBEV stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Splash Beverage Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
