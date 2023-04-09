Head-To-Head Analysis: GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) vs. ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK)

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ECB Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $30.55 million 3.95 $2.72 million N/A N/A GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares ECB Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GrandSouth Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares ECB Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 8.90% 2.25% 0.32% GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats ECB Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

