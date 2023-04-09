Head to Head Comparison: Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) vs. CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -85.32% CV Sciences -50.69% -529.25% -53.04%

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.33) -8.15 CV Sciences $16.20 million 0.44 -$8.21 million ($0.08) -0.58

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and CV Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CV Sciences. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and CV Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CV Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was founded by H. J. Cole, Michael J. Mona, Jr. and Michael J. Mona III on December 9, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

