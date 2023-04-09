HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23. 773,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.