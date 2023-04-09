Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.87

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.87 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 90.40 ($1.12). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 88.90 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,268,908 shares trading hands.

HOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £456.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,778.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

