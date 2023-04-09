Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Reduced by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $190.46 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.73. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.