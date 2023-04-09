Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 200 ($2.48) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hostelworld Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of HSW opened at GBX 130 ($1.61) on Thursday. Hostelworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 66.48 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.80 ($1.96). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.41 million, a PE ratio of -1,083.33 and a beta of 1.97.
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
