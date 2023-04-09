Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Down 0%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.68. Approximately 2,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

