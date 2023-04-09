H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.17

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.17 and traded as high as C$12.59. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.35, with a volume of 412,739 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$190,554.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,295,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,458,263.31. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

