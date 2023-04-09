Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.53

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as low as $7.75. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 579,473 shares.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HDSN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $354.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.
Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.
