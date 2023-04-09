Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.53

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as low as $7.75. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 579,473 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HDSN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $354.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

