Human Investing LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.00.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

