Human Investing LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

