HUNT Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $77.54 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

