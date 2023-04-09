Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.01

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.01 and traded as high as $26.45. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 8,796 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $171.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03.

Hurco Companies Increases Dividend

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Hurco Companies worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

Further Reading

