HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.07

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.07 ($2.82) and traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.65). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 229.50 ($2.85), with a volume of 96,628 shares trading hands.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 10.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

