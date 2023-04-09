i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for i-80 Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 214.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

IAUX opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $628.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,246,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 143,450.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in i-80 Gold by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,760,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,768 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth $3,144,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,443,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

