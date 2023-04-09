IFS Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.9% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $452.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

