Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.08

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.08 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.53). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.55), with a volume of 176,114 shares trading hands.

Ilika Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.92.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

