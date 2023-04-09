Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $86.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.23.
Several brokerages have recently commented on INCY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Incyte Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. Incyte has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29.
Insider Transactions at Incyte
In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.