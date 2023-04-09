Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $86.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INCY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Incyte Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. Incyte has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

