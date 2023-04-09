Insider Buying: Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Director Purchases 1,015,229 Shares of Stock

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,015,229 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $2,000,001.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,319,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,080.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COCP opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

