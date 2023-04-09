Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $3,314,933.30 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,933.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,525,931 shares in the company, valued at $21,091,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blink Charging stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

