Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alan Schriesheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of HEICO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00.

NYSE:HEI opened at $166.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $177.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

