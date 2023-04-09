Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $512,680.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $476,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $124.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $98,156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

