Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after acquiring an additional 153,332 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $609.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

