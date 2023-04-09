Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

REXR opened at $58.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 165.22%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.