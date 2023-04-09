Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after acquiring an additional 449,150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 175,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

MYGN opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $188,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,433 shares of company stock worth $351,429. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

