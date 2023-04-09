Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

