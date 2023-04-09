InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $82,807.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,134. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in InterDigital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

