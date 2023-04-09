Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.59.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $256.90 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

