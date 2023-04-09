Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.15

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.15 and traded as low as $13.59. Investar shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 7,157 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Investar Dividend Announcement

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 million. Investar had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.05%. Analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Insider Transactions at Investar

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,087.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $50,679.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,581.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,942 shares of company stock worth $62,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Investar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.