iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.