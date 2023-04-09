iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.42. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

