iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Holdings Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $896,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $437,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

