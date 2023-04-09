iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $452.62. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.