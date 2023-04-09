iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 316,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $90.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $100.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

