iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Decreased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.02.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.