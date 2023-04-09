iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

