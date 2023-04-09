iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Decreased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.0% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 74,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,837,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 462,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $123.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.