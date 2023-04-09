iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $79.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

