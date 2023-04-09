iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,013,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after buying an additional 577,552 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $64.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

