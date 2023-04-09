iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.