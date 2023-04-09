Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Shares Down 9%

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) traded down 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.90 and last traded at $47.90. 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays upgraded Israel Discount Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Israel Discount Bank Stock Down 9.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17.
Israel Discount Bank Cuts Dividend
About Israel Discount Bank
Israel Discount Bank Ltd. engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Small and Minute Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Israel Discount Bank (ISDAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Israel Discount Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Discount Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.