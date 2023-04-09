Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Shares Down 9%

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) traded down 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.90 and last traded at $47.90. 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded Israel Discount Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Down 9.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17.

Israel Discount Bank Cuts Dividend

About Israel Discount Bank

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.2763 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Small and Minute Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.

