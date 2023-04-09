ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.10

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.10 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 81.35 ($1.01). ITV shares last traded at GBX 81.10 ($1.01), with a volume of 10,936,689 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITV. Barclays increased their price target on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 80 ($0.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 98.67 ($1.23).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 737.27, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

ITV Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at ITV

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £55,197.45 ($68,551.23). In related news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($68,551.23). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £4,945.60 ($6,142.08). 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.