ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.10

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.10 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 81.35 ($1.01). ITV shares last traded at GBX 81.10 ($1.01), with a volume of 10,936,689 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITV. Barclays increased their price target on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 80 ($0.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 98.67 ($1.23).
ITV Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 737.27, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.
ITV Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at ITV
In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £55,197.45 ($68,551.23). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 5,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £4,945.60 ($6,142.08). 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
