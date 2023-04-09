J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Invests $4.46 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $225.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.44. The company has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

