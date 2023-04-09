Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $21.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JHG. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.60 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

