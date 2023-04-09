Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $21.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2023

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JHG. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.60 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.