JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.69) target price on the stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.90) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.61) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.95) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 345.63 ($4.29).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 166.05 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.12 ($2.65). The firm has a market cap of £8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,767.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.95.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($84,947.84). In other news, insider Ian Dyson bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($84,947.84). Also, insider Andy Higginson purchased 159,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £241,153.04 ($299,494.59). Insiders own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

